John Lagoudis will be a happy president if he can attract more fans to Lions Football Club.
Local News
Stormwater project fast-tracked
Thieves steal cricket gear
Hero’s farewell for Neville
Brock welcomes the challenge
Storm: 10,000 lose power
Ex-senator may run for Frome
$600m ‘doctor’ from Pirie
Query on secrecy
Alan set to keep ‘fizzy’ in new life
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
Fight for spot in finals
A winner takes all battle is set to excite with Wandearah and South Port to do battle.
Power of the wrist band
Towards the end of the year I came across a wrist band on the internet.
Darts association: Awards presented
Cougars pinch victory over Checkmates
Cougars took the win over Checkmates, 3 runs to 2, in A1 Women.
Pirie leave BHAS in their wake
Saturday marked the half way point of the North Western Bowling Association Pennant competition.
Generous grant for golf
Celebrations at golf club as it receives grant from state government.
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Japan kills whale in Australian sanctuary as hunters give Sea Shepherd the slip
Japan was caught killing a whale deep inside Antarctic waters declared by Australia to be a protected whale ...
Malcolm Turnbull mulls cabinet secretary role as part of likely elevation of Arthur Sinodinos
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could wait until Wednesday to reveal the shape of his rejigged cabinet as he ...
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson invited to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Staffer claims Donald Trump knows Pauline Hanson is a "big supporter" of the President-elect.
Army Reserve Open for Business in Port Pirie
The Army Reserve is for everyone and now is a great time to join and reap the rewards ...
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Double the party
Christmas twins Chris and Ben Mayfield will have double the party this Sunday, celebrating their 18th birthday on ...
Follow all of your dreams
Hobby turns into business.
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Historic, bright year for Port Pirie begins
We are on the brink of one of the most important years in the history of our city
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Encourage both boys and girls to dream big
Value women for their personalities and intelligence - that such a statement could draw such criticism in 2016 ...
Stand up to bragging about bad choices
EDITORIAL | Casey Gregory reflects on bad choices on the road.
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?