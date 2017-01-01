SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Have an impressive Christmas decorations set-up? Send us your snaps!
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Swim titles bound for Pirie
Save Christmas: Bishop
Bomb threat: Man arrested
Lucky escape after crash
Driver escapes with minor injuries in Augusta Highway crash.
Council defends wage bill increase
‘Someone could die in streets mix-up’
$10,000 for tennis club
Port Pirie on Instagram | PHOTOS
See photos of #portpirie published on Instagram.
Our schools yield brilliant results
There were many success stories when Year 12 exam results became known on Tuesday.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Cougars pinch victory over Checkmates
Cougars took the win over Checkmates, 3 runs to 2, in A1 Women.
Darts association: Awards presented
Pirie leave BHAS in their wake
Saturday marked the half way point of the North Western Bowling Association Pennant competition.
Generous grant for golf
Celebrations at golf club as it receives grant from state government.
Pirie Carnival Day success
Talented girl cricketers take to Port Oval for The Recorder Carnival Day.
Talent on show at The Recorder Carnival Day | PHOTOS
Fine sporting talent on display as Port Pirie hosts Mid North Strikers Girls Cricket League game.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
Top Stories
Community
Army Reserve Open for Business in Port Pirie
The Army Reserve is for everyone and now is a great time to join and reap the rewards ...
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Double the party
Christmas twins Chris and Ben Mayfield will have double the party this Sunday, celebrating their 18th birthday on ...
Follow all of your dreams
Hobby turns into business.
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Natalie Portman was 'absolutely terrified' by the idea of playing Jackie Kennedy
The assassination of John F Kennedy has been created in more naked detail than ever before in a ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
Features
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Encourage both boys and girls to dream big
Value women for their personalities and intelligence - that such a statement could draw such criticism in 2016 ...
Stand up to bragging about bad choices
EDITORIAL | Casey Gregory reflects on bad choices on the road.
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.