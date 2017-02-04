Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Street switch for Brook
Dust to be controlled at building site
Lealholme to go on market
Send us your Port Pirie photos
To celebrate the launch of Come See Change, we're searching for the BEST photo of Port Pirie.
Spencer Gulf cities on move
Have your say
‘Mind-boggling’ Nyrstar boost to city
Girl doused in water after housefire
Frank’s proud of his home-town
Latest News
Regional Focus
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Pirie team heads to championships
PPSA B Grade team played in the Senior State Championships on the weekend.
Surprising bowls scores for BHAS
Big disappointment as Division 1 Blue loses to bottom side Melrose by 8 shots in what should have ...
Three out of four wins for Port Pirie
Three out of four winning result a vast improvement on previous week.
Bickley wins stableford
Bickley cracked through with a mighty forty two points on Saturday.
Have a go at volleyball
Port Pirie Volleyball Association to hold Come and Try Nights.
Losses for BHAS’ Division One sides
BHAS lost both games in Division One but won both games in Division Two.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Top Stories
Community
Army Reserve Open for Business in Port Pirie
The Army Reserve is for everyone and now is a great time to join and reap the rewards ...
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Double the party
Christmas twins Chris and Ben Mayfield will have double the party this Sunday, celebrating their 18th birthday on ...
Follow all of your dreams
Hobby turns into business.
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Features
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Historic, bright year for Port Pirie begins
We are on the brink of one of the most important years in the history of our city
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...