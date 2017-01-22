Demolition kicks off at Memorial Oval to clear way for new sport hub.
Local News
Work continues on ALDI site
Council’s strong financial position
We are lucky to live in such a beautiful area. See photos of Port Pirie and surrounds published ...
Neville Bone's retirement celebration | PHOTOS
Well-known Port Pirie police officer, Neville Bone, celebrated his retirement on Saturday night.
Solid win for BHAS Blue
Blue played Laura/Gladstone and won 48 shots to 25 shots.
Praise for record-breaking grain handler
Birthday at the beach
Nosey Parker: From the 1982 archives
Des Parker looks through the 1982 archives this week.
Criticism … then ward revamped
Regional Focus
Tamworth Country Music Festival: The best of day 3 | Photos
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Local Sport
Weekend softball results
Weekend softball results from January 14 and 15, 2017.
Wandies’ top spot fight
Fifty over cricket returns this week as Wandearah look to keep top spot and Props look to do battle for ...
Pirie upsets Crystal Brook
Saturday's eleven shot defeat of the strong Crystal Brook Side brings them within just fourteen points of Crystal ...
BHAS in winning form
Round 13 of the Saturday Pennant season was by far more enjoyable than the conditions of last week.
Peters wins stableford
The course did not do much to deter Alan Peters from winning last Saturday’s Competition with 41 Stableford ...
Fight for spot in finals
A winner takes all battle is set to excite with Wandearah and South Port to do battle.
National
Back-to-school: Parents deliberate over school shoes, from the dirt cheap to the brand names
There's a massive range of school shoes, from $12 all the way to $160. What should parents be ...
Medicare levy increase on the table as Turnbull budget speculation begins
Doctors believe the Turnbull government could be contemplating another increase in the Medicare levy.
'World first': Government moves to radically overhaul Australia's international airports
Passengers would be whisked through immigration and customs without stopping or encountering humans under a radical overhaul due ...
High school students want more say in how to deter young terrorists
Violent extremism and what leads young people into it should be seriously discussed in schools according to high ...
One Nation's James Ashby places himself in the background behind Pauline Hanson
James Ashby is the name on everyone's lips – as long as those lips aren't identified.
Distrustful nation: Australians lose faith in politics, media and business
"We're talking about a trust crisis that is causing a systemic meltdown."
Army Reserve Open for Business in Port Pirie
The Army Reserve is for everyone and now is a great time to join and reap the rewards ...
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Double the party
Christmas twins Chris and Ben Mayfield will have double the party this Sunday, celebrating their 18th birthday on ...
Follow all of your dreams
Hobby turns into business.
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law Josh Kushner spotted at Women's March on Washington
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at the next Trump-Kushner family gathering.
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Historic, bright year for Port Pirie begins
We are on the brink of one of the most important years in the history of our city
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Encourage both boys and girls to dream big
Value women for their personalities and intelligence - that such a statement could draw such criticism in 2016 ...
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...